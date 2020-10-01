At today’s White House press briefing, Fox News’ John Roberts asked Kayleigh McEnany “for a definitive and declarative statement without ambiguity or deflection […] does the president denounce white supremacism and groups that espouse it in all its forms?”

Here’s how McEnany answered his question:

Apparently Roberts wasn’t satisfied with McEnany’s response:

For what it’s worth, McEnany is tired, too. Tired of purported journalists like John Roberts who think it’s more important to push a narrative than to do actual journalism.

Trending

But despite her annoyance, McEnany is still willing to help Roberts out:

Kyra Phillips is an ABC News investigated correspondent. And she is indeed Roberts’ wife.

Well, this is awkward.

Oh man.

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with an additional tweet featuring video.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Donald TrumpJohn RobertsKayleigh McEnanyKyra Phillipswhite supremacistswhite supremacy