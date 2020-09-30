CNN’s star fact-checker Daniel Dale apparently spent the days leading up to last night’s debate fact-checking “imaginary debates in his head.”

A sensible person might wonder how that passes for fact-checking at CNN, but once they see this, they’d immediately understand:

President Trump claims Joe Biden called him xenophobic for imposing travel restrictions. Facts First: This is lacking context. #Debates2020 https://t.co/INNyaogVQl pic.twitter.com/gJUpmFzQ2r — CNN (@CNN) September 30, 2020

Here’s CNN’s full fact-check, screenshotted for posterity:

Guys.

"It's not clear Biden knew what was going on," is one hell of a fact check. https://t.co/ysNGypos5R — Jay Collinwood (@Jaycollinwood) September 30, 2020

And that’s not even the worst part. What’s all this “lacking context” business?

This is amazing lol. https://t.co/BlFnErjyMA — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 30, 2020

It really is. In the worst way.

"It's true, BUT…" https://t.co/x74AI4DZvO — I did not and will not vote for him. Calm down. (@jtLOL) September 30, 2020

Stopping travel from the source of the outbreak would’ve saved lives. Biden called that move xenophobic. There’s no need for context here. https://t.co/42lAIiL8OI — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) September 30, 2020

Would it kill CNN’s fact-checkers to, you know, do a little research?

There’s a tweet from Joe you insipid hacks. — Pouncing Coder Brad (@bradcundiff) September 30, 2020

It’s right there on Twitter:

What does you “fact check” consist of? Just making stuff up? You could have done a simple Google or Twitter search to find the answer. pic.twitter.com/9nlnuZhUaZ — LorieByrd (@LorieByrd) September 30, 2020

There’s actual tweets of Joe Biden calling Trump a xenophobe, you incompetent hacks https://t.co/GsZnzEWVrm pic.twitter.com/PjEKZJa1uR — Harry Khachatrian (@Harry1T6) September 30, 2020

Remember “Facts First,” CNN? That was fun.

This remains one of the most infuriating fact-checks. Trump: I'm restricting travel from China! Biden immediately after: racist and xenophobic! Trump: He's saying restricting travel from China is racist and xenophobic! CNN: False. He could be talking about anything. https://t.co/XRNMIDIqRm — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) September 30, 2020

Holy gaslighting, Batman.

CNN is not a real news organization. This is not a fact-check. This is Biden campaign spin. https://t.co/J05d3eesPE — RBe (@RBPundit) September 30, 2020

I don't even know what to do with CNN at this point. Even by their fake news standards, this is a new low. https://t.co/38je0jhvTP — OCpatriot123 (@OCpatriot123) September 30, 2020