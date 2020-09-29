Earlier today, Fox News producer Pat Ward reported that Joe Biden’s campaign had not consented to an inspection for earpieces:

The Trump campaign wants the Biden campaign to allow a third party to inspect the ears of the debaters for electronic devices or transmitters. The President has consented to this inspection, but Biden has not – so far. (2/3) — Pat Ward (@WardDPatrick) September 29, 2020

But according to New York Post Washington correspondent Ebony Bowden, Biden’s campaign agreed to the inspection — and then changed their mind:

NEW: Joe Biden’s campaign agreed to an inspection for electronic ear pieces at tonight’s debate several days ago but are now declining, a source familiar tells me. — Ebony Bowden (@ebonybowden) September 29, 2020

Huh?

Keep in mind that this is according to an unnamed source, so a grain of salt or two is good to have around just in case.

Ha!

But one thing is for sure: Biden’s handlers don’t exactly seem eager about tonight’s performance. Maybe they should forget about the two 30-minute breaks and just have Joe take a nap instead.

***

Update: