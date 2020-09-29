Following reports that Joe Biden’s campaign did not consent to the Trump campaign’s request for a third-party earpiece inspection, Biden’s deputy campaign manager Kate Bedingfield had this to say:

This is what the presidential debates have been reduced to. Playing a game. Throwing up distractions.

Meanwhile, we still don’t know if there will be any inspections of anyone’s ears or any 30-minute breaks or even if this debate will still happen because it’s 2020 and everything is insane.

