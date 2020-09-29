Following reports that Joe Biden’s campaign did not consent to the Trump campaign’s request for a third-party earpiece inspection, Biden’s deputy campaign manager Kate Bedingfield had this to say:

Biden campaigns’s @kbeds, responding to Trump claims that Biden won’t agree to an ear inspection and wants breaks ever 30 minutes: “Of course he’s not wearing an earpiece and we never asked for breaks." — Matt Viser (@mviser) September 29, 2020

“If we’re playing that game, then you know, the Trump team asked Chris Wallace not to mention the number of deaths from covid once during the debate,” adds @kbeds. “You can consider that confirmed from the Biden campaign. See how easy that was to try to throw up a distraction?” — Matt Viser (@mviser) September 29, 2020

This is what the presidential debates have been reduced to. Playing a game. Throwing up distractions.

Meanwhile, we still don’t know if there will be any inspections of anyone’s ears or any 30-minute breaks or even if this debate will still happen because it’s 2020 and everything is insane.

