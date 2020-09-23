We gained a little bit of respect for anti-NRA activist Alyssa Milano when she admitted to Sen. Ted Cruz that she lives in a two-gun household — good for her for having the means to perforate some criminal who would break into her home and harm her family. But when she heard what she believed to be gunshots the other day, she dialed 911 right away, sparking a massive emergency response at her home.

Aaron Feis reports for the New York Post:

Seven Ventura County sheriff’s vehicles, a K-9 unit, a police helicopter and a Los Angeles Fire Department unit descended on the “Charmed” star’s SoCal sprawl Sunday morning, according to the Daily Mail.

Milano, 47, and her talent-agent husband, Dave Bugliari, dialed 911 after hearing what they believed to be gunshots on their property, according to the neighbor, who was not identified by name in the report.

The couple reportedly told cops that the sound “scared their dogs,” and that responding officers should look for a man in his 40s with a long rifle.

A spokesperson for Milano, who has expressed support for the Defund the Police movement, released a statement praising the police response and adding, “We’d love to see equally trained non-police professionals respond to addiction and mental health crises and non-violent events so that these brave officers can do the jobs they are so good at handling, as they demonstrated this weekend.” It seems to us a social worker could have handled a teen with an air rifle, but Milano insisted on a police helicopter circling her property.

To all the people cheering on Milano for calling the police after hearing gunshots, what makes them think the police wouldn’t have put down a black teenager they saw holding a rifle? Cops are a bunch of trigger-happy racists after all, and she would have put the kid at risk of death.

