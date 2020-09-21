Have you heard? Apparently it was Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s dying wish that her SCOTUS seat not be filled “until a new president is installed.” And apparently this is supposed to mean something.

We absolutely would have.

You know who else would have? CNN’s Daniel Dale and Jake Tapper.

Instead, they’re taking this very, very seriously:

C’mon, now.

Firstly, we have no way of knowing if RBG actually said that.

But even if she did … it is of absolutely zero consequence.

Exactly.

Maybe Jake Tapper and other members of the Very Concerned Media would honor RBG’s family more by refusing to politicize her death and just letting her rest in peace.

