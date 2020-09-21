CNN legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin has some thoughts on what Democrats should do to preserve the integrity of the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s SCOTUS seat:

More from Mediaite:

CNN anchor Alisyn Camerota questioned why Democrats wouldn’t add two seats if they take control of the Senate.

“Because they’re weak and they’re wimps and they’re afraid,” Toobin replied. “We think about Bush v. Gore and, which David [Boies] argued. In 2016, Al Gore said no street protests. This is just a legal process, while David saw in Tallahassee and Washington the Republican forces massing against them, literally on the streets. There is a difference to how Democrats and Republicans go about these fights, and we’ll see if Democrats learn anything from Republicans here. Yes, it’s interesting that Chuck Schumer said nothing is off the table, but that’s not a commitment to do anything.”

Democrats have to prove they’re not weak and wimps and afraid. And the best way to do that is to take to the streets because that’ll finally get the message across, once and for all!

Clearly Jeffrey Toobin should continue to be paid by CNN for his sharp legal analysis.

Trending

That guy doesn’t miss a thing!

No, we definitely need more street protests.

Earth 2, maybe?

Parting food for thought:

Oh man.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Bush v. GoreCNNDemocratsJeffrey ToobinprotestsrepublicansriotsSCOTUSSenatestreet protestsSupreme Court