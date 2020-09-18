CNN’s chief medical correspondent, Dr. Sanjay Gupta — who is a doctor, in case you didn’t know — has information that we laypeople just aren’t privy to. Because we don’t have access to sources like his.

Watch (starts around the 0:55 mark):

CNN’s @drsanjaygupta: “A source told me” Trump could have saved “80 to 90 percent” of Americans who died of Covid pic.twitter.com/Bu7q1ziojE — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 18, 2020

Transcript:

“This is what my source said: Every step along the way, this, this guidance that could have saved, you know, 80-90 percent of the people who have died could have been saved if this guidance had been abided by. Every step of the way, that guidance has been buried, and then minimized, then ignored, and now ridiculed.”

Was that source named Joe Biden? https://t.co/1SusF7Xexq — Kate Hyde (@KateHydeNY) September 18, 2020

Good question!

In all seriousness, though, this is infuriating. Disgraceful. And outright dishonest.

Democrats entire election game plan is to convince voters Trump literally caused COVID deaths (and ignore China's role, etc.), despite Dr. Fauci and the experts noting that the President has followed their guidance from the beginning. But this is honestly egregious. pic.twitter.com/CM1Fm3zDwS — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) September 18, 2020

Conservative radiologist Pradheep Shanker, who recently went step by painstaking step through the history of the COVID19 pandemic, is among those appalled by Gupta’s remarks:

@drsanjaygupta should be embarrassed to say this. Lets say it this way: Germany is a success story, right? Even they had 25% the death rate we did…which is still more than what Gupta is arguing here. So, what the hell policy would have saved that many? This is gaslighting. https://t.co/kT3hBye3lZ — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) September 18, 2020

If you go back to January, what was the most effective policy? Well, China (if you believe them) was the most effective: A TOTAL TRAVEL BAN FROM HUBEI. They literally locked down 60m people. Sanjay Gupta…opposed such travel bans in February. https://t.co/91Zuwco96F — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) September 18, 2020

Other success stories including South Korea, New Zealand, and Vietnam imposed very strict travel bans. Gupta opposed it. https://t.co/josRxtnavi — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) September 18, 2020

Lets put it another way: Gupta argues that a mask order, and social distancing, alone would have save 90% of people. OK. Show me a single country on this planet that successfully did that without a travel ban. I'll wait. pic.twitter.com/PVA2PAKgLB — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) September 18, 2020

Oh, by the way… @drsanjaygupta supported Fauci and others in February, and said WE DO NOT NEED MASKS. He is a top level neurosurgeon. Is he arguing Trump is smarter than him on this?https://t.co/iuO917oIdU — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) September 18, 2020

Reminders:

Lots of questions about masks. Here is the difference between a surgical mask and a N95 respirator. Neither are necessary for healthy people unless you are a healthcare worker. #coronavirus @cnn pic.twitter.com/VLf38nU83x — Dr. Sanjay Gupta (@drsanjaygupta) March 1, 2020

In situations like these, we all look for ways to try and take control. But, a face mask may not be the solution. Why? That’s the topic in today's Coronavirus: Fact or Fiction podcast. Listen on @ApplePodcasts 🎧😷https://t.co/sDsgeDrbNw — Dr. Sanjay Gupta (@drsanjaygupta) March 3, 2020

But Gupta doesn’t feel the need to bring any of that up now.

When medical experts make such idiotic comments, they undermine the public's faith in professionals. Trump could have, and should have, done far better. Stipulated. But saying we could save 90%? That is antiscientific hogwash, and Gupta should be ashamed to repeat that lie. — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) September 18, 2020

Gupta might be ashamed to repeat it, except he’s repeating it on CNN so he knows he’ll never really have to answer for it.

Something that gets lost when conservatives attack journalism as an industry of liberal hacks is that it's also a clownshow. https://t.co/a1Q7uwlanU — Omri Ceren (@omriceren) September 18, 2020

One of the reasons trust in "science" is corroding is that so many of the people who represent it are partisan actors. https://t.co/hclcEXMc4o — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) September 18, 2020

What good is “BELIEVE THE SCIENCE” when “THE SCIENCE” is politically driven?

This is worse than bad journalism. It is BAD SCIENCE. https://t.co/nkZv4a60X4 — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) September 18, 2020

I've gone step by step explaining THE ACTUAL TIMELINE AND OUR SCIENTIFIC KNOWLEDGE on COVID, and why we just weren't ready to make the wholesale sacrifices in January that would have prevented that many deaths.@drsanjaygupta would be well advised to do read up on it. — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) September 18, 2020

Consider Dr. Shanker a genuinely reliable source on this.

The politicization of expertise to promote Orange Man Bad narratives, and especially of medical expertise in 2020, is an unmitigated catastrophe that's going to take generations to reverse. https://t.co/a1Q7uwlanU — Omri Ceren (@omriceren) September 18, 2020

***

