Neera Tanden’s calling it now, folks:
When this is all over, I predict Barr ends up working for Putin directly.
— Neera -Vote Early- Tanden (@neeratanden) September 17, 2020
Though she also concedes she might be wrong:
He… already is?
— Aditya Sood (@adityasood) September 17, 2020
fair
— Neera -Vote Early- Tanden (@neeratanden) September 17, 2020
Totally fair.
Neera, You are national treasure
— Brandon Wallis (@brandon_wallis) September 17, 2020
She sure is. A veritable bottomless pit of comedy gold.
Neera’s predictions are always right https://t.co/WgNS2eU5XM pic.twitter.com/pzareUmsE4
— Timmy (@tjotimmy8) September 17, 2020
Keep those predictions comin’, Neera.
😂😂😂
This liberal pathology is here to stay for, at least, a generation, and given that it's aimed at a nuclear-armed power, it's anything but benign, no matter how entertainingly unhinged it sometimes seems: https://t.co/BO3wrrlLnz
— Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) September 17, 2020
This right here is how you know their brains are broken and never coming back. #TDS is a real disease https://t.co/YzscU7EEiM
— Liquidcyber (@liquidcyber) September 17, 2020
And they call us conspiracy theorists.. https://t.co/h7NHwy5Dsz
— Jelle M Troelstra (@JelleMTroelstra) September 17, 2020