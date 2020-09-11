Last month, Netflix got into a bit of trouble over their decision to stream the French film “Cuties” (“Mignonnes”), which critics insisted was sexually exploitative of young girls.

Netflix ultimately apologized for the “inappropriate artwork” they’d selected to promote the movie, but they’ve been pretty quiet in the days since they started streaming the movie, notably amid the growing outcry from the public about what is pretty clearly pedophile catnip.

Well, it seems Netflix is ready to address the criticism. Unfortunately, this is reportedly how they’ve chosen to do it:

BREAKING: After days of silence following outrage over "Cuties," Netflix defends "Cuties," calling it a "social commentary against the sexualization of young children" an "award winning film" and "a powerful story." — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) September 11, 2020

*A day — this week has felt like 10 years. — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) September 11, 2020

"We'd encourage anyone who cares about these important issues to watch the movie," Netflix tells me. — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) September 11, 2020

If that’s the case, then we can only assume that Netflix hasn’t watched the movie. Because it’s pretty obvious that in continuing to pimp this abomination, they don’t care about the sexualization of young children.

It's one thing to make a movie to provoke thought… but based on the clips going around, it's obvious this film went above and beyond what would be considered tactful. — Ron Mexico (@DblWhiskyNeat) September 11, 2020

Why would they feel the need to zoom in on genitals and butts? Why is there a disclaimer saying it shows an 11 year olds breast? Why is there a scene of an 11 year old in her underwear having water thrown on her while they film her butt? Why are they grabbing their crotch? — the abominable bro-man (@JustinHargrav17) September 11, 2020

GP It's still kiddie pr0n regardless of how you want to couch it. https://t.co/6T6igR805d — The Gormogons (@Gormogons) September 11, 2020

Yep:

For those claiming that the filmmakers did “nothing illegal,” the law & case law is crystal clear here. The filmmakers & Netflix have violated Title 18, section 2256. The Fifth Circuit created the “Dost test,” a 6-factor test to determine if images are child porn. Here they are: — Lila Rose (@LilaGraceRose) September 10, 2020

1. Whether the focal point of the visual depiction is on the child’s genitalia or pubic area; 2. Whether the setting of the depiction is sexually suggestive, that is, in a place or pose associated with sexual activity; — Lila Rose (@LilaGraceRose) September 10, 2020

3. Whether the child is depicted in an unnatural pose or in inappropriate attire, considering the age of the child; 4. Wether the child is fully or partially nude; 5. Whether the visual depiction suggests sexual coyness or a willingness to engage in sexual activity; or — Lila Rose (@LilaGraceRose) September 10, 2020

6. Whether the depiction is designed to elicit a sexual response in the viewer. The #netflix film blatantly zooms in on sexual parts of little girls as they dance suggestively, partially clothed, for adult audiences, as explicit sexual “exploration.” It fails the Dost test. — Lila Rose (@LilaGraceRose) September 10, 2020

Someone taught those little girls to twerk and touch themselves suggestively. Someone gave them footage of naked women dancing to look at. Someone said it was OK to film a young girl’s bare breast.

And someone gave their consent to put their daughters through that.

ah yes, It's a "social commentary" on pedophilia So if I were to commit a murder, film it, and then put it on netflix and call it a "social commentary" on murder, then it wouldn't be murder? is this the logic we are going for here? — NotMyRealName's Adventures Beyond The Ultraworld (@CalihanJohn) September 11, 2020

“Cuties” isn’t a warning about the evils of child sexual exploitation; “Cuties” is the evils of child sexual exploitation. Right there on film.

Award-winning or not, defending “Cuties” is indefensible.

***

Related: