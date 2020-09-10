So, remember that big to-do over Netflix’s decision to stream a French film, “Cuties,” about an 11-year-old girl who joins a troupe of other preteen twerking girls? People who were angry about it were told that ackshually, the film doesn’t really sexually exploit children.

Well, Netflix has released the movie. Here’s a clip (if you can stomach it). You tell us if this is art or just red meat for pedophiles:

Netflix is comfortable with this. Plenty of people will defend it. This is where our culture is at. pic.twitter.com/UlqEmXALmd — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) September 10, 2020

I understand this video is upsetting and depicts little girls in a gruesome light. I tweeted it for those who will say that “Cuties” is innocent. Here’s your evidence. — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) September 10, 2020

So maybe the people who were upset about the subject matter of “Cuties” were onto something, then?

So, I thought the Cuties/Netflix thing was being sensationalized… but the IMDB trigger warning literally describes "female breast nudity of a minor(!!!)" If you had that on your computer, you're going to jail. If it's on Netflix, it's art??? pic.twitter.com/0eu8dZDX5j — Cabot Phillips (@cabot_phillips) September 10, 2020

I’m dead serious, people should go to prison for this. “Lawfully defines as pedophilia” and look at the media ratings. All of you are going to hell. #Cuties pic.twitter.com/Vf4MrwEQuV — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) September 10, 2020

I watched the Cuties clip. Prior to, I thought, “it can’t be that bad, right?” Wrong. It’s horrible. It’s exploitation of children. It is borderline child pornography. Really horrible stuff. People aren’t being dramatic. — Taylor Hathorn (@TaylorHathorn) September 10, 2020

Ah, but the New Yorker thinks they’re being extremely dramatic:

That tweet is gone, but the piece is still up:

And of course, this is somehow the headline https://t.co/lvk7sjJEqO pic.twitter.com/kYrdcppf2L — Evie Fordham (@eviefordham) September 10, 2020

Don’t worry. The article’s worse.

Fuller word on Cuties (Mignonnes), Maïmouna Doucouré's remarkable first feature (coming tomorrow to Netflix) and on its real political confrontation: https://t.co/lMUpS9jyR6 — Richard Brody (@tnyfrontrow) September 8, 2020

Screenshot because that tweet’s been memory-holed, too:

Richard Brody begins:

On Wednesday, Netflix releases “Cuties” (“Mignonnes”), the remarkable first feature from the French filmmaker Maïmouna Doucouré. Unfortunately, the platform’s misleading advertising has given rise to a scurrilous campaign against the film itself. The promotional image, showing young girls in bikini-like clothing dancing in provocative ways, matched with an inaccurate description, has been taken to suggest that the film celebrates children’s sexualized behavior. In fact, the subject of the film is exactly the opposite: it dramatizes the difficulties of growing up female in a sexualized and commercialized media culture. I doubt that the scandal-mongers (who include some well-known figures of the far right) have actually seen “Cuties,” but some elements of the film that weren’t presented in the advertising would surely prove irritating to them: it’s the story of a girl’s outrage at, and defiance of, a patriarchal order.

And here’s how his piece concludes: