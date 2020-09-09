As Twitchy told you earlier, Donald Trump has been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize. Love him or hate him, it’s difficult to argue that the Israel-UAE peace agreement isn’t a big deal.

But the Associated Press is doing what they can to delegitimize its significance:

See what they did there?

It’s OK. We know what they meant.

Obviously. Because Donald Trump is a Nazi.

They wouldn’t be doing their jobs if they didn’t.

But where’s the fun in that?

Meanwhile, it’s important to remember that the AP is wasting their time trying to delegitimize the Nobel Peace Prize. After all, it’s been done already:

