Michael Reinoehl, the suspect in the murder of Trump supporter Aaron Danielson in Portland, was killed by law enforcement yesterday, reportedly in the course of officers attempting to arrest him.

Naturally, the New York Times covered it.

With a pillow, as Iowahawk would say:

Change in Headline pic.twitter.com/v8wiCT9YHQ — Editing TheGrayLady (@nyt_diff) September 4, 2020

Change in Abstract pic.twitter.com/z1Z5qbVgEj — Editing TheGrayLady (@nyt_diff) September 4, 2020

Change in Abstract pic.twitter.com/vbEjK9iIRo — Editing TheGrayLady (@nyt_diff) September 4, 2020

Amazing.

The New York Times just scrubbed the accurate description of the far-left extremist being "an antifa supporter" from their report but made sure to continue smearing the victim as being "far-right" pic.twitter.com/krGccMNhVY — Jacob Delargy (@J_Delargy) September 4, 2020

You almost have to admire their shamelessness at this point.

Damn, that was fast. — Terri quite contrary (@Four_in_hand) September 4, 2020

Conveniently removed antifa … https://t.co/jNFxskf417 — Amber Athey (@amber_athey) September 4, 2020

I saw that too — iowafanthroughthickandthin (@CjNascar6767) September 4, 2020

“100% Antifa”…..yea, let’s just ignore his own statements. — Daren Sorenson (@DarenSorenson) September 4, 2020

Let’s just ignore anything that messes with our preferred narrative.