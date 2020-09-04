Michael Reinoehl, the suspect in the murder of Trump supporter Aaron Danielson in Portland, was killed by law enforcement yesterday, reportedly in the course of officers attempting to arrest him.

Naturally, the New York Times covered it.

With a pillow, as Iowahawk would say:

Amazing.

You almost have to admire their shamelessness at this point.

Let’s just ignore anything that messes with our preferred narrative.

Tags: Aaron Danielsonantifafar rightMichael Reinoehlnew york timesportlandstealth editing