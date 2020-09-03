Yesterday, New York Governor and all-around tough guy Andrew Cuomo responded to Donald Trump ordering a review of federal funds going to “anarchist jurisdictions” with a not-so-thinly veiled threat:

Gov. Cuomo says: Trump 'better have an army to protect him if he comes to NYC' https://t.co/pZjkqFC6Wq pic.twitter.com/l0GrLJXncC — New York Post (@nypost) September 3, 2020

This was New York Times White House correspondent Maggie Haberman’s take on it:

Cuomo with a one Queens guy to another threat to Trump about needing an army if he "thinks he's going to walk down the street" in NY. https://t.co/rBlytng9yw — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) September 3, 2020

Just a “one Queens guy to another threat.”

so, just New Yorker talk, eh? https://t.co/qVN5yHMVci — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) September 3, 2020

Just some locker room talk. Great work guys. https://t.co/lKmrySLScT — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 3, 2020

Way to journalism, Maggie.

"one Queens guy to another" — I did not and will not vote for him. Calm down. (@jtLOL) September 3, 2020

A "one Queens guy to another threat"? Wtf is this? — Smocky (@SmockyTubers) September 3, 2020

Sounds like a threat to me. — Big Sky Born, Big City Bred (@TriBeCaDad) September 3, 2020

Except one queens guy is the governor of NY and the other is POTUS. It’s absurd — Andy Lancaster (@andylancaster) September 3, 2020

It should be, but then, one “Queens guy” has a (D) after his name and the other has an (R). And we all know what that means.

Weird how @maggieNYT characterizes this as a “one Queens guy to another” threat- bet the sky would be falling if the roles were reversed. — DoneLeaningLeft (@left_done) September 3, 2020

I am sure that @maggieNYT would be fine with DeSantis saying something similar to a Dem President. — Michael Watson (@watsonmd) September 3, 2020

The Washington Post would be, too:

"He better have an army": Andrew Cuomo knocks Trump after threat to defund "lawless" cities like New York https://t.co/FdrCgaJpaY — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) September 3, 2020

So much journalisming!