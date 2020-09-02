Don’t believe the haters. Joe Biden’s mind is as sharp as it ever was.

Just look at this recent interview clip:

Oops! Joe Biden read the "topline message" part of the talking points his handlers gave him for a TV interview. He apparently couldn't remember it on his own. pic.twitter.com/0iGG83FZKA — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) September 2, 2020

No, no. There’s got to be a totally kosher explanation for that. And we’ll let you know what it is as soon as we think of it.

What is Biden reading off of here? Do we think its a teleprompter? Or cue cards off screen? https://t.co/5Mv0wbxVtY — Andrew Clark (@AndrewHClark) September 2, 2020

Maybe all of the above?

After last night's Biden teleprompter disaster, I went back to revisit this clip from May. My God. https://t.co/YqEdws2WJX — Andrew Clark (@AndrewHClark) September 2, 2020

You know, we’re starting to think that Joe Biden’s not actually ready for primetime after all.

Wow. — RP Navarro 🇺🇲 (@RPNavarra) September 2, 2020

my goodness — Layne Teaff Pittman (@LayneTPittman) September 2, 2020

He pulled a Ron Burgundy 😂 pic.twitter.com/HQ2ntE1CTk — Joanne_Lopez_Dow🇺🇸 (@dow_lopez) September 2, 2020

Major Ron Burgundy moment … except Ron was a lot better at reading his teleprompter https://t.co/VqkWrYy4mW — Brent Scher (@BrentScher) September 2, 2020

Speaking of reading a teleprompter …

Shouldn’t this be a major story? Biden clearly has advance notice of questions in TV interviews & has answers loaded into the teleprompter. And he reads the title of the talking points his staff left in there. “Venezuela top line messages” he says. Scripted interview botched. https://t.co/S5kU6bZt8N — Tim Murtaugh – Download the Trump 2020 app today! (@TimMurtaugh) September 2, 2020

Yeah, aside from Biden’s clear ineptitude, that interview doesn’t feel quite right.

You know what? Maybe his campaign should just shut things down until they can figure out what the hell is going on.

This is getting sad. Throw in the towel, man. https://t.co/NdnTr1132x — The Partyman (@PartymanRandy) September 2, 2020