Don’t believe the haters. Joe Biden’s mind is as sharp as it ever was.

Just look at this recent interview clip:

No, no. There’s got to be a totally kosher explanation for that. And we’ll let you know what it is as soon as we think of it.

Maybe all of the above?

You know, we’re starting to think that Joe Biden’s not actually ready for primetime after all.

Speaking of reading a teleprompter …

Yeah, aside from Biden’s clear ineptitude, that interview doesn’t feel quite right.

You know what? Maybe his campaign should just shut things down until they can figure out what the hell is going on.

