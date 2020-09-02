Despite Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers’ warnings to stay away:
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers says Donald Trump is NOT welcome in Kenosha
Donald Trump recently traveled to Kenosha, Wisconsin:
Kenosha, Wisconsin, we're with you all the way!
Which can mean only one thing: Joe Biden had better get a move on!
BREAKING: Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden will visit Kenosha tomorrow.
Inbox: "On Thursday, September 3, Jill and Joe Biden will travel to Wisconsin. Vice President Biden will hold a community meeting in Kenosha to bring together Americans to heal and address the challenges we face. "
Go figure.
Oh, now he’s going to Kenosha?
HAHAHAHA
my god, so bad.
Guess Biden saw internal polling.
Guess so! Though the external polling isn’t looking too great for him, either:
Biden+4 among RVs in Pennsylvania, per Monmouth, down from +13 in July. A narrower 1 or 3 point lead among LVs, depending on the turnout model.
Monmouth finds a tightening race in PA – 49% for Biden and 45% for Trump – among registered voters and within the margin of error. The race is tighter – 1-3 points – among likely voters.
Hurry, Joe!
Joe Biden is literally "following the leader."
If he goes Monday like he planned to ahead of Trump he's setting the narrative. Now it looks like he's countering.
What it looks like is that Joe Biden is desperate. Which he is, so at least it’s on-brand.
Biden playing catch-up again. He's stuck in Trump's OODA loop.
Despite the media’s best efforts, Trump appears to be doing a pretty solid job dictating the narrative.
1) decides against visiting Kenosha
2) criticizes POTUS visit to Kenosha
3) visits Kenosha:
Oh so can we expect the hysterical outrage that we don't need partisan political figures there now?
Of course not. Don’t be silly.
I'm sure all the Wisconsin Democrats that told Trump to stay away will welcome him with open arms
