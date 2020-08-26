Last night, CNN analyst and consummate professional Joe Lockhart expressed his opinion about Nick Sandmann’s RNC speech:

I'm watching tonight because it's important. But i don't have to watch this snot nose entitled kid from Kentucky. — Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) August 26, 2020

Unsurprisingly, Joe got smacked around quite a bit for that.

But after having the night to sleep on it, he came to his senses this morning.

We kid, of course:

I love when the MAGA legions of snowflakes come out when one of them is attacked. Their dear leader has personally attacked war heroes, goldstar parents, the disabled, the AG, the FBI, the intel community, shithole countries, women of all kinds. They never have a problem w/ that. — Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) August 26, 2020

Wow, he sure showed them!

You attacked a teenager. A teenager that already sued CNN for attacking him in the first place. We’re more stunned by your sheer stupidity. — J.E. Mac (@J_E_Mac) August 26, 2020

Last night wasn't enough so you decided to double-down today. Real smart move. — Rock "C'mon Man!" Chalk 🇺🇸 (@NotZacksMom) August 26, 2020

What’s really fun is that Joe Lockhart is apparently physically incapable of calling out Donald Trump without trying to out-Trump him.

“Actually, in this case, two wrongs do make a right” -indignant libs — Hodlin Wilbury (@indi_visible) August 26, 2020

OK then. You are doing the things you apparently despise. Feel better, Curly Joe? — Claude (@cbiaget) August 26, 2020

“I may be a trash person, but I’m not any worse than Trump” — TheHeartland (@theHeartlandP) August 26, 2020

Soooo. You’re just like Trump, the guy you despise. Got it — Judy (@callmejudy2k) August 26, 2020

So, your defense is that you hold yourself to the same moral standards as Trump? We should kind of think of him and you as similar people? — Hiding in the Bay (@HidingInTheBay) August 26, 2020

I always enjoy the 'I'm just like Trump' defense. https://t.co/m4Ky3zHNx1 — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) August 26, 2020

"I'm better than Trump, which is why I behave exactly like Trump" — I didn't vote for him, so think of a new retort (@jtLOL) August 26, 2020

Well…you have proven that you are, at best, no better than Trump. Nice work. — Jim Mires (@JimH_D) August 26, 2020

At best.

Way to stick it to the MAGA legions, Joe!