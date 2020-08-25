Black Republican and former NFL player Herschel Walker spoke at the Republican National Convention last night.
Clearly he must be punished.
And Twitter is doing its part to punish him:
Great job twitter. Brilliant. pic.twitter.com/53tarnl5mQ
— The Failing NY Times (@FormerNewspaper) August 25, 2020
And just in case there’s any doubt as to who or what “Uncle Tom” is about:
Even more explicit in my feed: pic.twitter.com/myPLyJAUnq
— Monsieur Gustave H. (@MGustaveH1) August 25, 2020
Wth pic.twitter.com/hmpoSfDo0u
— Wisco Yid (@WiscYid) August 25, 2020
The wokeness. It burns.
Dorsey just gave $10 million to the author of "How to Be Anti-Racist," meanwhile here's actual racism to thriving on his platform. https://t.co/9ZhjcBGAZw
— Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) August 25, 2020
It’s fine, though. Really. Because as we know, some racism is more equal than others.
White liberals are the most racist.
— Dutch_Schultz_14 (@14_dutch) August 25, 2020
White liberals call black conservatives #UncleTom because saying "that n***** needs to get over here where he belongs" doesn't go over that well at dinner parties.
— Rob Smith 🇺🇸 (@robsmithonline) August 25, 2020
Thank goodness for Twitter.
Why is the left so damned racist?
— Erin (@xxnezumi) August 25, 2020
Because they can be.