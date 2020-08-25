We’re not really sure as to why the GOP is bothering with a Republican National Convention this year. After all, leftist media already knows what Republicans want to say:

The series being “Your nightly guide to racism at the Republican National Convention.”

According to Mother Jones’ Tommy Craggs, the fact that Mark and Patricia McCloskey, the Missouri couple threatened by Black Lives Matter protesters, spoke is evidence enough that Republicans really wanted to say the N-word.

Tim Scott and Herschel Walker, for their parts, played the roles of Token Black Friends.

It may not be healthy, but it’s their response, dammit. And they’re stickin’ to it.

Well, if black Republicans aren’t legitimate, then being racist toward them isn’t really a problem. See how that works?

