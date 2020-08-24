The Lincoln Project keeps throwing stuff at the wall that doesn’t stick, but they’re nothing if not persistent.

This morning, they unveiled their latest attempt to take Trump down. And you’ll no doubt be shocked to know that it’s a conspiracy theory.

So the newest conspiracy theory is that Jared Kushner somehow made the virus kill more people in blue states. LOL Guess who is pushing that theory? The Lincoln Project. LOL They're Infowars! — RBe (@RBPundit) August 24, 2020

The USPS conspiracy theory went up in smoke so @ProjectLincoln decided to start a new one where Jared Kushner was somehow able to make the coronavirus kill more people in "blue" states. I mean…. LOL — RBe (@RBPundit) August 24, 2020

Wait, what? — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) August 24, 2020

I wish I were joking. https://t.co/F8LHORTlyh — RBe (@RBPundit) August 24, 2020

It’s all too real:

Evil is real. And it lives in Jared Kushner. pic.twitter.com/TZQctWyVa1 — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) August 24, 2020

Just the Lincoln Project having another normal one!

Here's what it looks like when Alex Jones and @ProjectLincoln's @TheRickWilson see each other: pic.twitter.com/8FjE88YrgK — RBe (@RBPundit) August 24, 2020

Alex Jones comparisons aside, though, it’s hard not to feel like there might be a little dog-whistling going on.

The Lincoln Project is stepping up the "Jews control the weather" game to include global pandemic control. I'm not surprised. https://t.co/jMaaXVm5KX — Fuzzy Chimp (@fuzzychimpcom) August 24, 2020

Bear in mind that Richard Spencer has officially announced that he’s on Team Joe Biden (and Team Democrat) all the way. But instead of calling on their preferred candidate to disavow Spencer’s endorsement, the Lincoln Project is focusing on the “”evil that lives in Jared Kushner.

1. Richard Spencer endorses Biden. 2. Lincoln Project, with a choice of many targets, goes after the Jewish guy not on policy, but calling him evil. Nice. https://t.co/dXbJBsQhdr — Nathan Wurtzel is a silly name, but it's mine (@NathanWurtzel) August 24, 2020

Real nice.