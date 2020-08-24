The Lincoln Project keeps throwing stuff at the wall that doesn’t stick, but they’re nothing if not persistent.

This morning, they unveiled their latest attempt to take Trump down. And you’ll no doubt be shocked to know that it’s a conspiracy theory.

Trending

It’s all too real:

Just the Lincoln Project having another normal one!

Alex Jones comparisons aside, though, it’s hard not to feel like there might be a little dog-whistling going on.

Bear in mind that Richard Spencer has officially announced that he’s on Team Joe Biden (and Team Democrat) all the way. But instead of calling on their preferred candidate to disavow Spencer’s endorsement, the Lincoln Project is focusing on the “”evil that lives in Jared Kushner.

Real nice.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: anti-Semitismblood libelConspiracy TheorycoronavirusCOVIDCOVID19evilJared KushnerJewsThe Lincoln Project