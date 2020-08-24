ABC News chief White House political correspondent Jon Karl has “a true must-read” for you from Politico’s Tim Alberta about the ongoing collapse of the modern Republican Party.
This bit in particular stands out to Karl:
A true must-read by @TimAlberta
"Donald Trump’s party is the very definition of a cult of personality. It stands for no special ideal. It possesses no organizing principle. It represents no detailed vision for governing."https://t.co/rAWPCXvKdO
— jonkarl (@jonkarl) August 24, 2020
A cult of personality? This is definitely unprecedented new territory for American politics.
a U.S. political party rallying around a messianic figure whose only real message is his promise to change things for the better? i have never seen this before. ever.
because, you see, this is my first day on earth. https://t.co/SNFTr73nj0
— tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) August 24, 2020
the history of the United States of America began in January 2017.
— tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) August 24, 2020
At least for the media.
In case Karl et al. missed it, tweeter @sunnyright has put together a pretty comprehensive thread recalling how the media spent their time during the previous presidential administration:
You could say that he’s The One https://t.co/SWUZEKX3C5 pic.twitter.com/iXs61PJbIS
— Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) August 24, 2020
The media hates when presidents have personality cults pic.twitter.com/UA65aPLwlb
— Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) August 24, 2020
The breathless fawning is just so unattractive to them pic.twitter.com/MW1pU4W9xN
— Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) August 24, 2020
What we need is a president of substance pic.twitter.com/q778yIiPfi
— Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) August 24, 2020
Someone whose movement is primarily about substantive policy and not personality pic.twitter.com/KjvfStASz4
— Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) August 24, 2020
None of this vapid Hollywood-style interest from his supporters pic.twitter.com/512iHJJikD
— Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) August 24, 2020
And certainly not someone they’re just going to give blind fawning coverage to pic.twitter.com/S4lUGj2JcG
— Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) August 24, 2020
— Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) August 24, 2020
Certainly not fanboys who oversell what he is pic.twitter.com/tRoqfz9JPR
— Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) August 24, 2020
It must be all about substance of policies and agenda pic.twitter.com/qaZXz6wbK2
— Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) August 24, 2020
Not insane claims pic.twitter.com/1geq18deEN
— Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) August 24, 2020
Or push artistic celebration pic.twitter.com/VTVPiFVukc
— Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) August 24, 2020
Or pushes the crap on kids pic.twitter.com/0XLfpwg8HT
— Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) August 24, 2020
Or upsell and glorify his own upbringing to help sell the cult pic.twitter.com/uYCxAENXk9
— Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) August 24, 2020
Or even take photos intended to communicate messianic messages pic.twitter.com/MaeJt0xm7Z
— Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) August 24, 2020
Because that’d all be weird pic.twitter.com/ec6ixdz2oI
— Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) August 24, 2020
Well, damn.
This is the best thread I have ever seen. No exaggeration!
— The Real Mew Mew (@lucybird9397) August 24, 2020
Drew Holden’s got some competition!