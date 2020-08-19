The Washington Post’s Fact Checker set out to fact-check last night’s edition of the DNC. You’d think that’d be a difficult job, what with Democrats’ penchant for lying through their teeth. But actually, it wasn’t too bad, because as Glenn Kessler and Salvador Rizzo noted, there weren’t all that many “facts” to check.

ICYMI —> Fact-checking the second night of the 2020 Democratic National Convention https://t.co/xaQvgAiPRO — Glenn Kessler (@GlennKesslerWP) August 19, 2020

See the subhed in that tweet?

This is quite the framing: "The second night of the DNC was more emotional than fact-laden." Not "fact-laden" is one of the more creative euphemisms I have run across lately. https://t.co/ZysjBTwj4S pic.twitter.com/bEkeTTIulj — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) August 19, 2020

Well, when it comes to running interference for the Democrats, you’ve got to get creative.

Isn't "more emotional than fact-laden" a perfect description of @realDonaldTrump's Twitter feed? — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) August 19, 2020

Yes, but we’ve got a feeling they won’t use that euphemism for him.