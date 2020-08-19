As Twitchy told you, last night, everyone’s favorite citizen anti-Semite Linda Sarsour made an appearance on the DNC livestream.

Republicans seized, of course. Because that’s what they do.

And Asawin Suebsaeng, the Daily Beast’s “Trumpworld reporter,” apparently thinks they need to just shut up and leave Linda alone already:

Seeing a bunch of conservative blue checks going after the “antisemitism” of the dnc and I agree, I’ll never forget when Linda Sarsour led the charge in whipping up a bogus, racist hysteria over the border that led directly to a gigantic antisemitic mass murder — Asawin Suebsaeng (@swin24) August 19, 2020

Swin and a miss, pal.

Wow — Senator the Samoyed (@MattDeLuca) August 19, 2020

Trying to justify one side’s bigotry by going after another’s is never a good look, because it means you think some bigots are more equal than others.

This is … particularly intellectually dishonest and beneath you. — Lyndsey Fifield (@lyndseyfifield) August 19, 2020

lol not it’s not. We are not going to see eye to eye on this one — Asawin Suebsaeng (@swin24) August 19, 2020

That’s too bad, Swin. Because you desperately need to open your eyes.

Just such a lazy defense. "Linda may proudly support Farrakhan, but she didn't shoot up that synagogue so" — A Pleasant Court (@noamb424) August 19, 2020

She's LITERALLY attacked Jewish people as the "enemy" for their being of "certain lineages".

This isn't a quibble over annexation policy. — Aaron Gushin (@AaronMGushin) August 19, 2020

Because anti-Semitism has never led to serious and deadly consequences. — Inez Stepman (@InezFeltscher) August 19, 2020

Nothing like excusing antisemitism because hey, this time it didn't lead to mass genocide. — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) August 19, 2020

Linda Sarsour is antisemitic. Full stop. And your moral relativism is disturbing and disappointing. https://t.co/1OSVwXRGUk — Erielle Davidson (@politicalelle) August 19, 2020

With all due respect, f*ck off. So infuriating to see someone dismissing and excusing the impact of promoting and giving a platform to one of the most blatant anti-Semites in the country. https://t.co/iZFUn5k9nV — (((AG))) (@AGHamilton29) August 19, 2020

If you can't call out bigotry on the right without diminishing obvious and blatant bigotry on the left, you never actually cared about opposing bigotry. And FYI Linda Sarsour's brand of anti-Semitism has been the motivation for quite a few attacks on Jews. — (((AG))) (@AGHamilton29) August 19, 2020

In a normal world, someone would be able to say it's messed up that a bigot like Laura Loomer won her primary and that the DNC is giving a platform to a bigot like Sarsour. It's pretty revealing when someone only cares about the former. — (((AG))) (@AGHamilton29) August 19, 2020