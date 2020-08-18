As Twitchy told you, the Left is having a difficult time processing the news that Donald Trump is pardoning feminist icon Susan B. Anthony. While there are plenty of people who are upset because Susan B. Anthony was a racist anti-choicer, former Hillary Clinton comms director Jennifer Palmieri has a different beef with the decision:

Points for separating herself from the rest of the pack.

But it’s pretty much on-brand for someone who’d willingly work for Hillary Clinton.

Pffft. Shows how much you know, Adam.

It’s infuriating that a women’s suffrage pioneer is being recognized today after being punished for doing something that never should’ve been illegal in the first place!

Holy moly, guys.

We’re trying to imagine it, but it makes our brains hurt.

There’s apparently no cure for TDS.

Gives them something to do.

