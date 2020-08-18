From the files of “Imagine the Reaction if This Were Donald Trump and not Bill Clinton”:

EXCLUSIVE: 'Would you mind giving it a crack?' Clinton leans back and smiles while receiving neck massage from Epstein victim https://t.co/wtWwgLa2CX — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) August 18, 2020

More from the Daily Mail:

In the photos, the former President sits comfortably and laughs as Chauntae Davies, then a 22-year-old massage therapist who acted as Epstein’s personal masseuse, rubs her hands into his shoulders to get out the kinks in his neck. Clinton, then 56, had complained of having a stiff neck after falling asleep on Epstein’s infamous private jet, nicknamed The Lolita Express, while on a humanitarian trip with the pedophile to Africa in September of 2002.

bruh — Rob (@Rob_F112) August 18, 2020

For what it’s worth, here’s what Davies had to say:

Davies, now in her early 40s, said of the massage pictures: ‘Although the image looks bizarre, President Clinton was a perfect gentleman during the trip and I saw absolutely no foul play involving him.’ She explained the massage happened when ‘we had a stop-over for the jet to refuel and while we were in the terminal the ex-President was complaining of stiffness from falling asleep in his chair.

“Stiffness from falling asleep in his chair”? If she says so …

Look. We weren’t there and can’t say for sure what did or didn’t happen. But at best, this is not a good look for Bill Clinton.

Good thing the Democrats won’t care!

Some things never change.

lmfao this dude has to speak today — Anime gorilla (@animegorilla) August 18, 2020

Bruh no way they can let this man speak tonight 😂 — #FireJimBoylenAgain (@blkrckcoll) August 18, 2020

Of course they can.