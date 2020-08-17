Portland protesters sure were busy last night.

Check twitter every morning to see how things went in Seattle and Portland.

“Swimmingly” is the usual answer. — MetricButtload (@monkeyboy100001) August 17, 2020

In addition to beating a white man unconscious after forcing him to crash his truck, protesters also harassed a black man for defending a white woman they’d attacked. Because Black Lives Matter or something:

LAST NIGHT: Clearly racist BLM protesters shame a black man for defending a white woman who was robbed and beat by the BLM thugs “We out here for black lives matter, fuck these white cunts” pic.twitter.com/Wbb1GXCpGv — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) August 17, 2020

Is this what Justice for George Floyd looks like?

The use of the n word here is a term of endearment. — Scott Terzian (@scott_terzian) August 17, 2020

Oh, that must be it.

Funny how that works.

If those thugs truly want the respect they’re demanding, they’ll take a page from that brave man’s book.

Proud of him for standing up to them and protecting her … true gentleman — Chris Rice (@Chris_Rice) August 17, 2020

A real man facing a horde of cowards. — Dan Teal ⭐⭐⭐🇺🇸 (@d_teal) August 17, 2020