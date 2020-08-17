As Twitchy told you, former Democratic senator and current NBC/MSNBC political analyst Claire McCaskill got busted for trying to prove that the Trump administration is locking up mailboxes in Washington, D.C., by posting a photo of a locked mailbox taken in Seattle, Washington. Icing on the cake? McCaskill swiped the photo from someone else and didn’t bother with any kind of attribution.

So now they are not hauling them off, just locking them up. This one is in DC. pic.twitter.com/LQWzuM4tQm — Claire McCaskill (@clairecmc) August 17, 2020

It’s OK, though, because it’s the thought that counts.

I apologize. Recent tweet said locked mail box was in DC. It was in Seattle. My mistake. Same sentiment applies. — Claire McCaskill (@clairecmc) August 17, 2020

McCaskill doesn’t seem to take issue with anything she did, but according to our calculations, she’s broken a few Twitter rules today. Fortunately for her, she’s a Democrat and MSM personality, so she’ll likely be juuuuust fine.

Mollie Hemingway can’t help but notice that this incident is just the latest in a long line of examples of Twitter choosing not to hold the Left to the same standards they’ve set for the Right:

Twitter claimed their censorship of Trump wasn't election interference, just making sure that misinformation didn't spread. And yet they are doing literally nothing as prominent Democrats and media push RIDICULOUS conspiracy theories riddled with falsehoods. https://t.co/IYW0NyBfZN — Mollie (@MZHemingway) August 17, 2020

Does allowing tweets suggesting that the Trump administration is taking action to prevent citizens from mailing in their ballots not count as “election interference,” Twitter?

If Twitter’s going to crack down on fake news and conspiracy theories, that’s fine. But if they’re only going to crack down on one side, their so-called standards are worthless.

Be careful what you tweet …. we don’t want twitter censoring you. — Sonlight 🇺🇸 (@BillyBoysDaddy) August 17, 2020