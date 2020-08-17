As Twitchy told you, former Democratic senator and current NBC/MSNBC political analyst Claire McCaskill got busted for trying to prove that the Trump administration is locking up mailboxes in Washington, D.C., by posting a photo of a locked mailbox taken in Seattle, Washington. Icing on the cake? McCaskill swiped the photo from someone else and didn’t bother with any kind of attribution.

It’s OK, though, because it’s the thought that counts.

McCaskill doesn’t seem to take issue with anything she did, but according to our calculations, she’s broken a few Twitter rules today. Fortunately for her, she’s a Democrat and MSM personality, so she’ll likely be juuuuust fine.

Mollie Hemingway can’t help but notice that this incident is just the latest in a long line of examples of Twitter choosing not to hold the Left to the same standards they’ve set for the Right:

Does allowing tweets suggesting that the Trump administration is taking action to prevent citizens from mailing in their ballots not count as “election interference,” Twitter?

If Twitter’s going to crack down on fake news and conspiracy theories, that’s fine. But if they’re only going to crack down on one side, their so-called standards are worthless.

