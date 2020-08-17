Democrats and the mainstream media should look pretty stupid right now, what with it looking like there might’ve been something to this whole “Spygate” thing, after all.

Instead, they’ll probably just conduct themselves as if nothing nefarious actually happened and continue to frame legitimate concerns as baseless conspiracy theories.

But for what it’s worth, Drew Holden’s not letting them off the hook. He’s got receipts, and he’s not afraid to use them.

And how:

Remember Spygate? Last week, an FBI agent announced he was pleading guilty to forging documents to spy on @realDonaldTrump’s campaign. Democrats & the media assured us months ago that it was a malicious hoax, a conspiracy theory. I think apologies are in order. 🧵THREAD🧵 pic.twitter.com/cEg4AvvHQl — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) August 17, 2020

We’ll start with the electeds. When AG Barr suggested that the FBI had potentially spied on the Trump campaign, many Dems were outraged. Here’s @SenSchumer accusing Barr of “perpetuating conspiracy theories” with the suggestion. Care to revisit, Senator? pic.twitter.com/4DyN1VRyzY — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) August 17, 2020

He wasn’t alone. Here’s @ChrisVanHollen talking to, who else, @maddow, who relentlessly pushed the Russian Collusion conspiracy. We now know that the idea that a rogue cohort within the FBI, at the blessing of Andrew McCabe, was deliberately spying on the Trump campaign. pic.twitter.com/Lax3ZRZl3L — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) August 17, 2020

Other senators simply laughed the whole thing off, like @SenWarren. pic.twitter.com/YGQUKDZMfo — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) August 17, 2020

It wasn’t just the Senate. The lower House also got in on the fun. I’m sure you remember @RepAdamSchiff. Still calling it “liegate” these days, Congressman? pic.twitter.com/c1ma5iVUpu — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) August 17, 2020

His stance shouldn’t surprise us though, because the entire Dem leadership was onboard. Here’s @SpeakerPelosi herself. pic.twitter.com/S2g6tAroFe — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) August 17, 2020

You didn’t think there was a dumb idea that @RepSwalwell hadn’t jumped aboard, did you? pic.twitter.com/esrYQz6olU — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) August 17, 2020

And no one beat the drum louder for the Russian Collusion hoax than @tedlieu. The idea that we can “thank @FBI agents like Peter Strzok who set aside his personal views…and did his job” didn’t age well. pic.twitter.com/1lsThFJYKe — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) August 17, 2020

There were lots more I just don’t have the time and space for. Here’s: @RepTedDeutch @MarkWarner @RepJerryNadler This article is a good walk through many: https://t.co/E6dTKpXrY5 pic.twitter.com/84E4dhR7iD — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) August 17, 2020

And the Dems were downright restrained compared to the criticism of the mainstream media around Spygate. Unsurprisingly, at the front of the charge was @nytimes. pic.twitter.com/XC4U62NRLs — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) August 17, 2020

Other than the Russian Collussion conspiracy theory, no single trend has degraded the present state of the media more than the prevalence of “news analysis.”@washingtonpost made liberal (pun intended) use of it for Spygate. pic.twitter.com/zDn3ksjcoh — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) August 17, 2020

But the real champion was @MSNBC. Here’s just a small cross section of the round-the-clock conspiracy theory coverage they pushed when Russian Collusion was the scandal du jour. Also special shoutout to @ChrisMurphyCT and conspirator in chief @MaddowBlog. pic.twitter.com/3sqSpR7yuB — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) August 17, 2020

You couldn’t have thought that @CNN wasn’t going to make an appearance, right? This from @CillizzaCNN is my personal favorite. pic.twitter.com/1nJji3HzVm — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) August 17, 2020

But this was all over the news from plenty of other outlets and these threads are constrained by a tweet limit, so here’s: @GQMagazine @RollingStone @politico @VanityFair pic.twitter.com/Oj2QPR4TfF — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) August 17, 2020

And many of the usual galaxy brain twitter thinkers had Big Thoughts to share on the matter. We’ll start with a solid @SethAbramson four-boxer (there were many, many more. These are just my favorites.) pic.twitter.com/7FY67meznH — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) August 17, 2020

Most of the usual suspects were all over this particular talking point. Here’s @JRubinBlogger accusing Barr of “conspiracy-mongering.” Do we still call them conspiracies when they’re proven true? Asking for a pundit. pic.twitter.com/4JWDbww6ZV — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) August 17, 2020

I’m reasonably sure that @MaxBoot has written at least one incorrect column about every facet of the Russian Collusion conspiracy theory. Spygate was no different. Still think the “spying scandal” was “deranged” and “with no factual support” Max? pic.twitter.com/NDmC9iC6Ll — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) August 17, 2020

Noted man with podcast @jonfavs has thoughts. Still confident it’s a “cult” Jon? pic.twitter.com/fZSd1SrHEL — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) August 17, 2020

Still stand by your prediction that “it will turn out that the FBI was only trying to PROTECT the Trump campaign” there @WalshFreedom? That’s starting to seem unlikely to me. pic.twitter.com/hwQ9cBZkkt — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) August 17, 2020

The Funny People™️got involved. At the risk of sounding like a scold, I really do miss the days of humor. One of the many casualties of the everything-is-political movement. pic.twitter.com/U1f4HHm5T4 — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) August 17, 2020

@funder only takes homerun swings and is left waving at air almost every time. pic.twitter.com/GvIOllyyPO — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) August 17, 2020

@EvanMcMullin really went to the mat on this one. It’s almost impressive. pic.twitter.com/JPoIkMsBoD — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) August 17, 2020

And from behind the block is @therickwilson. I’ll ask again, in all seriousness: has Rick ever been right about anything since the end of the 20th century? pic.twitter.com/yfsUfsdLD5 — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) August 17, 2020

Democrats, media outlets & blue checks pushed a baseless Russian Collusion conspiracy theory, all while attempting to paint the real scandal – Spygate – as a contrived hoax, and did enormous damage to our country in the process. And we’ve seen zero accountability. Just shameful. — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) August 17, 2020

A few bonus ones here because there’s too much to ignore. Here’s @DavidCornDC, who runs @MotherJones, one of the overlooked propagandists who pushed Russian Collusion and wrote off Trump’s team being spied on. Still think “Spygate is over. Or should be” David? pic.twitter.com/5D5ammEL9h — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) August 17, 2020

Bonus media mention. Here we have: @BBCNews @Reuters @latimes @Newsweek Again, it’s hard to overstate how wrong the coverage here has proven. This is just a listing of some of my favorites. pic.twitter.com/7JWBaA5IpI — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) August 17, 2020

And a bonus pundit round. Here we have:@JillWineBanks (still calling it a “legit investigation”?)@Mimirocah1@lawfareblog (shameful what they’ve become)@JohnJHarwood Ditto the above sentiment: everyone with a blue check was saying the same thing. This is just a sampling. pic.twitter.com/mjJJJeIEBn — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) August 17, 2020

It is patently absurd to me that everyone – EVERYONE – missed on this and NO ONE is willing to talk about it. No accountability for the Democrats. No accountability for the media who got this story entirely wrong.

No accountability for any of them. It’s unconscionable. — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) August 17, 2020