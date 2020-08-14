When CNN’s Chris Cillizza isn’t busy not rooting for a side, he enjoys spending his time flexing his fact-checking muscles.

And he apparently does both of those things equally well:

Cillizza writes:

The thing about Trump’s claim is that it’s, well, totally wrong. There is absolutely no difference in the process of obtaining an absentee ballot and voting by mail. It’s the same thing.

Other than the fact that they’re not the same thing, absentee ballots and mail-in ballots are totally the same thing.

Trending

Does Chris Cillizza actually consider actual facts when he decides to fact-check something?

Well, if you’re gonna get all technical

Say it with us: Chris Cillizza is a hack.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: absentee ballotsChris CillizzaDonald Trumpmail-in ballotsVoting