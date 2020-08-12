Kamala Harris is Joe Biden’s running mate and Ana Navarro is totally having a normal one:
My poodle and I are going to bed happy knowing that when Uncle Joe becomes President, Auntie Kamala will be there in case bad crap happens. pic.twitter.com/mlWSCNvfCi
— Ana Navarro-Cárdenas (@ananavarro) August 12, 2020
“Auntie Kamala.” Not a cult. No, sirree.
This is embarrassing
— Spank Williams Jr. (@martyb1993) August 12, 2020
You need actual therapy.
— 𝔹𝕖𝕖 🐝 (@infobee) August 12, 2020
We’re not sure therapy can help her at this point.
Trump broke her https://t.co/AC9UooWvMS
— Greg Price (@greg_price11) August 12, 2020
Sometimes, a lost cause is just a lost cause.
At least it’s not affecting her livelihood, though:
This….is CNN. https://t.co/7Yohf0zlJn
— Tim Graham (@TimJGraham) August 12, 2020
She’ll always have CNN.