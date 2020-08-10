In case you missed it, downtown Chicago is being pillaged by violent looters.

Take that, Kayleigh McEnany!

As Jim Treacher points out, Lori’s due for some introspection:

Trending

Think maybe Mayor Lori Lightfoot should’ve listened to McEnany instead of showing off her clapback skillz?

Or in about three weeks.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: ChicagoJim TreacherKayleigh McEnanylooterslootingriotersriotingriotsviolence