Chris Cuomoâ€™s got chutzpah. How else can you explain his self-righteous indignation over Donald Trumpâ€™s handling of the COVID19 crisis:
I am not going to stop calling out [President Trump's] inaction, his lies, and his hypocrisy, because it's making us sick and it's putting our kids behind," says Chris Cuomo. pic.twitter.com/rNriLww4UG
â€” CNN (@CNN) August 6, 2020
Ironic, since he never started calling out Andrew Cuomoâ€™s inaction, his lies, and his hypocrisy.
Fredo please. Talk to your bro about his inaction, lies and hypocrisy. You know the dude who oversaw a per capita death rate that's almost 4 times the U.S. average.
â€” Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) August 6, 2020
Your brotherâ€™s negligence led to thousands of unnecessary deaths in New York nursing homes but donâ€™t let that stand in the way of your virtue signaling. https://t.co/zTwMylLlpd
â€” Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) August 6, 2020
And how about Chrisâ€™ own lies and hypocrisy?
His own brother forced nursing homes to accept coronavirus patients resulting in the deaths of thousands of elderly people.
Cuomo was also busted for breaking quarantine and lied about it.
But Orange man bad or something. https://t.co/weYJPJ1QOw
â€” The Dank Knight ðŸ¦‡ (@capeandcowell) August 6, 2020
Just reply with cotton swab pics.
â€” Quarantined Kyle Style Podcast (@KStylePodcast) August 6, 2020
Thereâ€™s no question that Trump has made mistakes â€” and stuck his foot into his mouth. But Chris Cuomo is one of the last people whoâ€™s in any position to claim the moral high ground here.
Not only does Cuomo spew BS on a nightly basis, but heâ€™s given his brother ample opportunity to do the same. And CNN promotes it.
CNN is not a news organization. And Chris Cuomo is not a serious person.