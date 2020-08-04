It’s good to be Ilhan Omar. The raging anti-Semite, unapologetic socialist/communist, corruption-riddled congresswoman, and flaming hypocrite can continue to be all of those things and know that she’ll never be held accountable for any of it by her many media admirers.

Over to you, BuzzFeed:

For Ilhan Omar, Identity Politics Are A Necessity, Not A Choice https://t.co/dOFO41UMCw — BuzzFeed (@BuzzFeed) August 3, 2020

She’s so stunning and brave.

Press release from Ilhan Omar's campaign office https://t.co/cIznqjQHAS — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) August 4, 2020

Seriously, BuzzFeed could’ve saved themselves a lot of time and energy by just posting a photo of her and captioning it with “YAAAAAAS KWEEN.”

Huh weird. Nothing about funnelling campaign funds to her husband's firm. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 4, 2020

To be fair, once you read it, you’ll see they did cover it:

There's one mention of it: "repeated questions about" rather than, you know, the journalist getting answers. — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) August 4, 2020

Hey, beggars can’t be choosers!

Buzzfeed does a profile on Ilhan Omar. It's weird this isn't worth looking into by a journalist doing a profile, instead of just saying hey you know others are asking questions. pic.twitter.com/L3E9D3uALj — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 4, 2020

Narrator: It’s not weird given who we’re dealing with.

Repeated questions but hey, who am I to answer them? I'm just a news journalist. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 4, 2020

Some people asked something. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 4, 2020

"Someone should look into that."

– Journalists. — Holden (@Holden114) August 4, 2020

It's not journalism. It's stenography. https://t.co/jYjn1Ikzis — Nathan Wurtzel is a silly name, but it's mine (@NathanWurtzel) August 4, 2020

This is fanfic. https://t.co/pkwGc5OHzG — Nathan Wurtzel is a silly name, but it's mine (@NathanWurtzel) August 4, 2020

This is garbage.