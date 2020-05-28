We shouldn’t be surprised that Joy Reid is defending the riots in Minneapolis, but this is nevertheless quite revolting to watch:

.@JoyAnnReid: "White men, who can get armed up and walk into a state capitol…that's okay. And the police are benign– they don't even act afraid. But let black people show up and protest the death of an innocent black man and suddenly…we got to go full force." pic.twitter.com/JCeXOFFtDY — MSNBC (@MSNBC) May 28, 2020

George Floyd’s death was a travesty, the exact opposite of justice. But to even suggest that the rioters in Minneapolis are justified in terrorizing a city because they’re outraged demonstrates that you’re not interested in changing things for the better.

Looting will do that. — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) May 28, 2020

I think you might be missing the point. — Sally (@Toughrthanmost) May 28, 2020

I'm sorry but looting is not part of a peaceful protest — Nolan (@station3248) May 28, 2020

Nonviolent protest is good. Violent protest, looting, destroying property and the like, is evil. It is a moral imperative to differentiate between the two. — Gary Collard (@LakerGMC) May 28, 2020

There was violence last night. Looting and rock throwing. We should advocate peaceful protests and not make excuses for anyone who causes violence. — Jim Watson (@jimj02155) May 28, 2020

Look this situation is tragic and wrong. This never should have happened and I hope these officers are not just fired. But prosecuted. But that does not make rioting and looting justified. — Toni Forstik (@conmarintl) May 28, 2020

I’ve been outspoken about the senseless & unjustifiable killings of both Arbery & Floyd, as well as the racial elements at play, but this comparison is dumb. One of these protests was law-abiding. The other wasn’t. And now the city of Minneapolis is unfairly paying the price. https://t.co/l3OmsIfUEK — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) May 28, 2020