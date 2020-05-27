Donald Trump took some heat for this tweet celebrating layoffs at the Atlantic:

It’s fair to criticize Trump for getting excited about people losing their jobs. But it’s only fair if you criticize Joe Biden for effectively doing the same thing:

Oh, is that what AB5 did? Because from where we’re sitting, AB5 is directly responsible for killing countless jobs.

Biden initially voiced his support for AB5 back in early March:

And after nearly three months of watching people get screwed over, under, sideways, down, Biden has decided to reiterate his support for the job-killing legislation. During a pandemic that has wreaked havoc on the economy, no less!

