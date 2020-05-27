This afternoon, Donald Trump sent out an emphatic tweet about warrantless surveillance:
WARRANTLESS SURVEILLANCE OF AMERICANS IS WRONG!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 27, 2020
And CNN’s Chris Cuomo saw a golden opportunity to dunk on the president:
Agreed…and so is pushing reopening during a pandemic while grossly underplaying the risks, slow-walking testing and encouraging people to endanger others. Agreed? https://t.co/P2prPR0dFG
— Christopher C. Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) May 27, 2020
Shoulda just kept quiet, Fredo.
— Nick Bell (@Nbell3) May 27, 2020
Hey speaking of endangering others… https://t.co/VN8ruHRqu3
— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 27, 2020
New York nursing homes were forced to accept more than 4,500 coronavirus patients from hospitals thanks to an order from Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomohttps://t.co/vh5QOQwLNW
— Greg Price (@greg_price11) May 27, 2020
You left quarantine, lied about it, and tried to fight a guy on a bike about it.
You can go sit down now.
— Falafel Waffle (@shamusotoole27) May 27, 2020
Has there ever been a more tone-deaf person on planet earth? This dude literally left his quarantine and endangered others while positive with coronavirus. https://t.co/KntWv6kppD
— Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) May 27, 2020
Bro you literally had coronavirus, left your quarantine, got into a fight with someone who called you out, and then made a spectacle of "leaving quarantine" like nothing ever happened. Log the hell off.
— Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) May 27, 2020
Probably a good idea to sit this one out
— Fly Over American (@Cocaineminion16) May 27, 2020
The Cuomo’s should seriously not comment on anything Covid.
— Lucas Rizor (@beerandtokens) May 27, 2020
