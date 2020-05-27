It’s always good to see a politician take responsibility for sticking his foot in his mouth.

Too bad Joe Biden isn’t doing that.

After issuing what wasn’t exactly an apology last week and saying he “shouldn’t’ve been such a wise guy”:

MORE: "I shouldn't have been such a wise guy," @JoeBiden said later in the call with the @usblackchambers "I shouldn't have been so cavalier. … No one should have to vote for any party based on their race, their religion, their background." — Ed O'Keefe (@edokeefe) May 22, 2020

Biden has since decided that he was just being a wise guy in response to Charlamagne the God being a wise guy first:

Joe Biden blames the host for his racist comments: “he was being a wise guy”https://t.co/TIEEGAPOl0 pic.twitter.com/5zifB8dhJw — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 26, 2020

Way to own up to your mistake, Joe.

Ah, yes. Joe Biden did a racism because his (young, black) host was “being a wise guy.” Right. https://t.co/uHFtR9Tyd6 — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) May 27, 2020

He wasn’t being a wise guy or rude he said he had more questions. — Roberta Text TRUMP to 88022 (@aprongirl1960) May 26, 2020

Being a "wise guy" in this case was Charlamagne saying they had more questions for Joe before November. Biden found it unacceptable that they'd still have questions. https://t.co/DJWmELg1Ne — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) May 27, 2020

I don’t understand how anyone thinks “being a wiseguy” is a goid excuse. A wiseguy is someone who makes jokes. So Joe thought he was being funny… by demeaning blacks I have a pretty good sense of humor. I would never find that funny. — Cheryl 🇺🇸❤️🇺🇸💙 (@cheryleliz) May 26, 2020