Anti-Semitic crime in Germany has surged quite a bit, according to Germany’s interior secretary. The Hill covered the distressing news:

https://twitter.com/thehill/status/1265705354161278981

Oh, hey. Where’d the tweet go?

No matter. This is why the gods invented screenshots:

Wonder why they’d try to memory-hole a tweet like that …

No kidding.

Maybe just a little bit …

Oof.

***

Update:

The original headline has been memory-holed as well.

Before:

And after:

