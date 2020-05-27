This afternoon, the Washington Free Beacon’s David Rutz shined yet another damning spotlight on media double standards by sharing a video contrasting the MSM’s coverage of Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo with GOP Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis:
Thousands of senior citizens in New York died after @NYGovCuomo forced nursing homes to take in patients with the coronavirus, but media figures never stopped gushing over his response—while they kept slamming @GovRonDeSantis https://t.co/fLvQya918S pic.twitter.com/tnDFZSk9pT
— Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) May 27, 2020
Just in case there was any doubt that the media are biased.
But there’s unfortunately a lot more where that came from. Rutz’s Free Beacon colleague Andrew Kugle pointed out that this is all just part of a pattern:
Funny how this keeps happening. Reporters keep pushing narratives that praise Democrats and bash Republicans, even if the facts don't match their narratives.
Here is a video thread as evidence… https://t.co/cjLp3s98Vg
— Andrew Kugle (@AndrewJKugle) May 27, 2020
Kugle’s got receipts, and they don’t do the media any favors:
Example One: Pelosi wags her finger at Trump, she is considered a feminist hero.
Gov. Brewer does it to Obama, she is an old racist. pic.twitter.com/5eJ3Ef2fKn
— Andrew Kugle (@AndrewJKugle) May 27, 2020
Example Two:
Trump threatening to not accept election results = threat to democracy
Stacey Abrams questioning election results and refusing to concede = Let's make that woman vice president pic.twitter.com/nJWAopvXHZ
— Andrew Kugle (@AndrewJKugle) May 27, 2020
Example Three: A Tale of Two Letters
Pelosi gets praise for her letter.
Trump gets accused of being petty with his letter. pic.twitter.com/0XoxamTjmR
— Andrew Kugle (@AndrewJKugle) May 27, 2020
Example Four:
Obama normalizes relations with Cuba = "historic"
Trump moves embassy to Jerusalem = "controversial" pic.twitter.com/azdDpQSpxq
— Andrew Kugle (@AndrewJKugle) May 27, 2020
Example Five:
Media shames people for speculating about Clinton's health.
All reporters suddenly become medical experts when speculating about Trump's health. pic.twitter.com/DR6plpPyfB
— Andrew Kugle (@AndrewJKugle) May 27, 2020
Example Six:
When a Democrat makes history, it's a cause for celebration "no matter your politics."
When a Republican makes history… *crickets* pic.twitter.com/8FLzqUiGuV
— Andrew Kugle (@AndrewJKugle) May 27, 2020
Perhaps the worst part of all this is that the MSM think we’re too stupid to see what they’re doing.