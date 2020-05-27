If you’re like pretty much every person on this planet, you’ve long since forgotten about the all-female “Ghostbusters” reboot. But even after all this time, the film’s director Paul Feig hasn’t gotten over its failure to be the amazingly hilarious and brilliant feminist anthem it was meant to be.

And Feig knows why the Lady Ghostbusters didn’t take off:

More from Variety:

“Some really brilliant author or researcher or sociologist needs to write a book about 2016 and how intertwined [our film was] with Hillary [Clinton] and the anti-Hillary movement,” Feig said. “It was just this year where everyone went to a boiling point. I don’t know if it was [having] an African-American president for eight years [that] teed them up or something, but they were just ready to explode… By the time, in 2014 or 2015, when I announced I was going to [make] it, it started.”

Feig went on to point toward President Trump’s own negative comments regarding the film as indicative of a larger ideological tie between the criticism both faced.

“It’s crazy how people got nuts about women trying to be in power or trying to be in positions that they weren’t normally in,” Feig said. “It was an ugly, ugly year.”

It was indeed an ugly year. So the “Ghostbusters” reboot fit into it perfectly.

Snort.

