Last night, Donald Trump tweeted out his version of how the New York Times “does its research”:

The Failing @nytimes, winner of @PulitzerPrizes for its totally flawed coverage of the illegal Russia Witch Hunt, does its research as follows: Think of the absolute worst things you can say about Donald J. Trump, pretend there are sources, and just say it. RETURN THE PULITZERS! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 27, 2020

New York Times associate managing editor and metro editor Cliff Levy took great offense to that characterization of the Times’ exemplary journalism. Does Trump not know the value of Pulitzer Prize???

Actually, Mr. President, the Pulitzer board gave @nytimes the prize after calling our coverage of Russian interference in the 2016 election "deeply sourced" and "relentlessly reported."

You can read more here: https://t.co/LXxZQXimmy https://t.co/xJKIUIs5MP — Cliff Levy (@cliffordlevy) May 27, 2020

Actually, Mr. Levy, we’ve read quite enough, thank you.

But the story was total crap. — Retired Ron ATX (@RonInAustin) May 27, 2020

The phrase "lipstick on a pig" comes to mind here. — It's a bear suit, Joel! (@wild_borneo) May 27, 2020

Well, if there’s anything the Pulitzer Prize Board knows, it’s when the New York Times is telling the truth about Russia. — Arthur Boreman Once Held His Breath for 30 Seconds (@ArthurBoreman) May 27, 2020

Duranty was also given it for his lies about the Holodmor — Glenn Amurgis (@gamurgis) May 27, 2020

The Pulitzer board said similar things about Walter Duranty’s reporting. You keep demonstrating why you’ve never had the decency to return that award. — Mark C, austere BBQ scholar 🥓🥓 (@UntraceableMC) May 27, 2020