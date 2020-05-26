Jim Acosta’s probably still the frontrunner when it comes to most obnoxious Real Reporter, but PBS NewsHour’s Yamiche Alcindor is nipping at his heels:

WH Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany begins today’s press briefing as the U.S. death toll from the coronavirus nears 100,000. pic.twitter.com/3FXr73noCD — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) May 26, 2020

Should Kayleigh McEnany call off White House press briefings again? Do journos like Yamiche miss complaining about the lack of White House press briefings?

Wow, Yamiche. Whatever they’re paying you at PBS, it’s not enough. That kind of brilliant analysis is just priceless.

I ate a salad for lunch today as the death toll from the Kung Flu nears 100,000. — 🇺🇲 Brian Holan⭐⭐⭐ ✝️ (@brian_holan) May 26, 2020

Yamiche begins her day tweeting as the U.S. death toll from coronavirus nears 100,000. Am I doing this right? https://t.co/H2bxKqA3cD — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) May 26, 2020

***

PBS NewsHour’s Yamiche Alcindor attempts to defend Chris Cuomo’s COVID19 honor from Kayleigh McEnany