As Twitchy told you earlier, MSNBC’s Katy Tur tried but couldn’t save reporter Cal Perry from being called out for a passerby for criticizing people not wearing masks despite the fact that Perry’s own cameraman wasn’t wearing a mask. Another member of Perry’s crew was also sans mask.

INSTANT CLASSIC FROM @MSNBC: ANCHOR: "Are the people there just not worried about it? Are they not worried about their personal safety?" REPORTER: "I haven't met anybody who is… you can see here, nobody's wearing them [masks]." GUY ON STREET: "Including the Cameraman." pic.twitter.com/h9HbbIqNVh — Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) May 26, 2020

Would you believe it gets better, though? Better for viewers, that is. Worse for MSNBC.

Check this out:

You asked for it! Gotta love Cal Perry reach out and touch the cameraman who is not wearing a mask and is not social distancing…and who also touched his face. Breaking ALL the rules! pic.twitter.com/5UGQHTmNOX — Deana921 (@Deana921) May 26, 2020

That is just … *chef’s kiss*.

Excellent.

(Hat tip: @DocWashburn)