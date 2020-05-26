Joe Biden recently sat down with CNN’s Dana Bash for an interview, and he had plenty to say.

.@JoeBiden: Trump not wearing a mask “reminds me of the guys that I grew up with playing ball. They would walk around with a ball in their hand but they didn’t like to hit very much." pic.twitter.com/C1WhPRfn6E — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) May 26, 2020

And then there was this:

Biden, asked if he possesses the mental falculties to be president, hits Trump: “Talk about a guy who's missing a step … I don’t want to get down in the nicknames, but this is a fellow who looks like he’s having trouble controlling his own emotions" pic.twitter.com/PKpI1puHD3 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) May 26, 2020

Joe. Joe.

Joe Biden can hit Trump on the garbage Scarborough tweets. But as far as “having trouble controlling his own emotions” is concerned, Biden should probably avoid wading into that one.

Look, Fat!

We’ll just leave this tweet from Bridget Phetasy here: