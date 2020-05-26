In case you missed it, Democratic authoritarian Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s husband Marc Mallory allegedly tried to get his boat docked in a northern Michigan marina before Memorial Day weekend, despite Whitmer’s own guidance about traveling to the area.

“I am the husband to the Governor, will this make a difference?” Yikes — after Whitmer urged Michiganders not to flock to newly opened areas of the state, her husband asked for special treatment to access their boat while they flocked to the area. https://t.co/AQRN3oerTI — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) May 26, 2020

More from the Detroit News:

Whitmer first issued a statewide stay-at-home order to combat the spread of the virus on March 23. “This morning, I was out working when the office called me, there was a gentleman on hold who wanted his boat in the water before the weekend,” [marina owner Tad] Dowker posted. “Being Memorial weekend and the fact that we started working three weeks late means there is no chance this is going to happen.” “Well our office personnel had explained this to the man and he replied, ‘I am the husband to the governor, will this make a difference?'”

See what he did there?

Well anyway, it turns out there was no reason for anyone get upset about Whitmer’s husband purportedly attempting to get special treatment. Because, Whitmer explains, he wasn’t being serious. It was just “a failed attempt at humor”:

At press conference, @GovWhitmer says her husband, Marc Mallory, made a "failed attempt at humor" by jokingly asking if being married to the governor would get his boat dock put in faster.

"To be honest, I wasn’t laughing either. He regrets it. I wished it wouldn’t have happened" — Chad Livengood (@ChadLivengood) May 26, 2020

WHITMER, in a news conference: “This crisis is not about me and never have been … We need to have some perspective and remember this is about the people of Michigan … My husband made a failed attempt at humor last week” when checking in with the people who store our boat. — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) May 26, 2020

“He regrets it, he wishes it wouldn’t have happened." — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) May 26, 2020

WHITMER said her husband went to their vacation home to rake their leaves for a night or two. — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) May 26, 2020

Oh, OK. That’s good enough for us!

Wait, wasn't @GovWhitmer's spox trying to gaslight the people of Michigan just a few hours ago by implying this was just an Internet rumor? https://t.co/9SesJMqw8o — Amelia Chasse (@AmeliaChasse) May 26, 2020

Look, she said it was a joke! Leave her alone!

This video of Democrat Governor Whitmer explaining why her husband sought special treatment from a marina to get their boat in the water sooner needs VEEP credit music… pic.twitter.com/irToVxs5b1 — Nathan Brand (@NathanBrandWA) May 26, 2020

Heh.

Uh huh. Failed attempt at humor. You guys gonna let her get away with that? https://t.co/6ZzByvnf7j — Oh THAT Guy (@NathanWurtzel) May 26, 2020

Probably.

Amazing how garbage Democrats can be and still get positive press… https://t.co/c58f1PSMIP — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) May 26, 2020

Or at least not be held to their own standards.

This doesn't address the fact that he was trying to get the boat on the water while she was telling everyone else "stay home or your little dog gets it". — BearsBasketballMom (@BearsBasketbal1) May 26, 2020

