Oh, hey. Here’s a take on Donald Trump and China that nobody asked for. This one comes via the Washington Post’s Fact Checker Glenn Kessler:

OK, Glenn. We read it. And it’s still bad. Does it suck that we’re so financially indebted to China? Absolutely it does. Should we pretend that China isn’t a serial human rights violator, disappearer of dissenters, and facilitator of the spread of COVID19 because of it?

Hell no.

The Chinese government is going to do terrible things regardless of what Donald Trump says. Suggesting we go easier on them to avoid pissing them off demonstrates a fundamental lack of seriousness.

