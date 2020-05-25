The Washington Post’s Jonathan Capehart was among the seemingly endless parade of blue-checked liberals who lined up to defend Joe Biden’s “you ain’t black” remarks:

We know we’ve said this before, but damn, it feels good to be a Democrat! Because while a WaPo fixture like Capehart can make excuses for Joe Biden, that’s not how it work for Donald Trump when he says something vulgar or awful.

Trending

British political commentator Raheem Kassam didn’t have to look too far back to find a striking difference between the Washington Post’s coverage of Trump’s inappropriate comments and their coverage of Biden’s:

The “analysis” of Trump’s comments was posted in April 2019. And there are plenty more WaPo “analyses” like it. Inappropriate remarks are supposed to be inappropriate regardless of who says them. So why does Trump get called out for his while Biden repeatedly gets a pass?

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Donald Trumpdouble standardJoe BidenRaheem Kassam