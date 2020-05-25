On today’s episode of “WTF Kind of Headline is This?”:
Michigan man charged with nursing home attack that outraged Trump https://t.co/h88fLQDzLT pic.twitter.com/Y3j38zki5Q
— New York Post (@nypost) May 25, 2020
20-year-old Jaden Hayden allegedly filmed himself beating up his 75-year-old roommate in a Michigan nursing home. And the rest of the story is … that Donald Trump was outraged?
Bizarre framing here….. https://t.co/jNHhqB4lnp
— EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) May 25, 2020
“Bizarre” is right. What was the New York Post going for, exactly?
What was their end game with that headline??? Sheeesh
— Shelly Studios (@StudiosShelly) May 25, 2020
Wait, we were all supposed to be ok with this according to the New York Post?
— Paperwork Ninja (@PaperworkNinja) May 25, 2020
How many people weren't outraged by this?
— Tony Bruno (@TonyBrunoShow) May 25, 2020
It outraged everyone.
He wasn't arrested for making Trump angry. https://t.co/HX2vwH0ghL
— Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) May 25, 2020
Not sure what to make of it. Trump should be outraged… as should all decent people.
— realjillbiden (@Bidengaffe) May 25, 2020
@realDonaldTrump wasn’t the only one outraged. I saw many, many tweets expressing anger.
— Mandy (@mrhyne68) May 25, 2020
It outraged the whole nation. Did you see it.
— Armando R (@Voice4085) May 25, 2020
As it should outrage ANYONE.
— Greg (@G_regFloRiDuh) May 25, 2020
It outraged everyone, as it should.
— Cantankerous Aaron 🚀🇺🇸 (@peekaso) May 25, 2020
It outraged everyone. There I fixed it for you.
— Marlemar (@Marlene40331124) May 25, 2020