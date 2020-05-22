Despite their best efforts, it’s getting increasingly difficult for the media to avoid confronting Joe Biden’s “you ain’t black” remarks. Enter the Washington Post’s Dave Weigel, who’s willing to try to tackle it:

The “you ain’t black” thing is a combustion of two pretty well-known factors: CTG rattles people with direct questions, and Biden gets set off if he thinks someone is questioning his record. — Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) May 22, 2020

I’ve seen it when Biden got challenged by climate activists or someone had a Q about guns — cue for a 60-second stemwinder about how the questioner should check the facts and “I’m the only one who’s beaten the NRA” etc — Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) May 22, 2020

You might ask “why doesn’t he pivot to a better topic.” He doesn’t pivot! If you doubt he’s got the best positions and experience, he’ll tell you you’re wrong and should vote for someone else. So far this has gotten him the nomination and a poll lead. — Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) May 22, 2020

Oh, OK.

This Weigel thread comes across desperate pic.twitter.com/A0s47l0ZTx — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) May 22, 2020

"Here's why my candidate isn't really a racist" https://t.co/eywjWrZVj5 — China is lying (@jtLOL) May 22, 2020

He just let Biden off the hook for saying that black people aren't black if they don't vote for him. https://t.co/9mMkGduRlP — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) May 22, 2020

But wait! There’s more:

Biden says dumb stuff (and sometimes he stutters and sounds dumb, which isn't the same thing) but this refusing to pivot and give some practiced answer is actually good. https://t.co/JUZ8Hb29Fg — Getting Distancy (@GettingGophery) May 22, 2020

It’s honestly worked pretty well for Biden, and if anyone wonders why, I have 10,000 “Trump voters in diner say his gaffes don’t bother them” stories for you. https://t.co/StjwLUad8M — Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) May 22, 2020

Biden may very well weather this storm just fine (he’s got that precious (D), after all). But it’s nevertheless very sweet to see media firefighters ride to his rescue anyway.

Noted rattler of presidents charlamagne the god https://t.co/Gloe0Imc4v — Charles Horn (@charles_horn1) May 22, 2020

He’s a great interviewer who doesn’t play for future access. He was the guy who heard Warren give her practiced response to the Native American Q and told her she sounded “like the original Rachel Dolezal.” https://t.co/ouZ4g630P2 — Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) May 22, 2020

Charlamagne tha God is indeed quite good at what he does. And what he did was unintentionally get Joe Biden to be Joe Biden and say something racist. Dave sees this as a good thing for Biden?

a guy that has been in politics for 50 years gets rattled by a radio host when asked about is record. is this what you're going with? https://t.co/V4OHx2Tvr8 — Dr. Richard Harambe (@Richard_Harambe) May 22, 2020

Perhaps this is why a bucket of kerosene should think twice before accepting an appearance on a lit match's talk show. — jerylbier (@JerylBier) May 22, 2020