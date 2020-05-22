While Joe Biden’s rapid response director is reluctant to face his boss’ “you ain’t black” comments head-on, at least Biden’s senior adviser Symone D. Sanders is tackling it directly.

In her own special way, of course:

Vice President Biden spent his career fighting alongside and for the African American community. He won his party's nomination by earning every vote and meeting people where they are and that's exactly what he intends to do this November. 1/ — Symone D. Sanders (@SymoneDSanders) May 22, 2020

The comments made at the end of the Breakfast Club interview were in jest, but let’s be clear about what the VP was saying: he was making the distinction that he would put his record with the African American community up against Trump’s any day. Period. — Symone D. Sanders (@SymoneDSanders) May 22, 2020

It was just a joke, you guys. He’s not really racist, he just says racist things! Also Trump.

"Let's be clear about what the VP was saying" should be his campaign slogan — Perpetual Malarkey Machine (@GabrielMcArthur) May 22, 2020

IN JEST LOL https://t.co/qPI6ehwaXU — China is lying (@jtLOL) May 22, 2020

Joe Biden was only ***joking*** that you're not really black if you don't vote the way he thinks you should. Got it. https://t.co/qrNICnOpfT — JERRY DUNLEAVY (@JerryDunleavy) May 22, 2020

If you think what Joe Biden said was racist, you’re actually the racist. Probably.

He said what he said…actually. There is nothing to translate. — CFO (@GrandpaTMoney) May 22, 2020

Did you at least negotiate a pay increase before you put this out on his behalf? https://t.co/QLMGPxqTtv — Larry O'Connor (@LarryOConnor) May 22, 2020

The whole “it was in jest, stop freaking out” spin would be a lot more persuasive if Biden’s “you ain’t black” hadn’t been prompted by “Listen, you’ve got to come see us when you come to New York, VP Biden. It’s a long way until November. We've got more questions.” — Jim Geraghty (@jimgeraghty) May 22, 2020

The comms jiu-jitsu is powerful with this one. This is the kind of intellectual gymnastics that might placate a handful of white progressive-leaning voters who REALLY don’t want to be troubled by Biden’s comments because it would be inconvenient. https://t.co/aMNADTx63U — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) May 22, 2020

Parting food for thought: